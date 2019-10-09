|
Beloved Father
Lunenburg
Michael D. Boucher, September 22, 1967 – October 5, 2019
He was devoted to, and treasured by, his children, James and Ainsley, and their mother Karen, all of Lunenburg, MA. His loving family includes his parents, Richard and Beatrice Boucher of Georgetown, MA; his brother, Peter and his wife Patty of Sandown, NH; his sister, Suzanne Downs and her husband David of Versailles, KY; his nieces, Shondra, Sadie and Sarah and nephew Joshua, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Michael was a graduate of Georgetown High School and a proud alumnus of Boston College, with a dual degree in Mathematics and Computer Science. To say he was an avid railfan is an understatement. He was active in the Waushakum Live Steamers in Holliston, MA, the New England Model and Engineering Society (NEMES) of Waltham, MA, the MetroWest O-Scalers and Northeast N-Trak railroad modeling clubs and Friends of the East Broad Top in Pennsylvania. His rail favorites include British engines and the Boston & Maine railroad. He could often be found in his machine shop, working on his live steam B&M engine, or building one of his many steam engine models.
Michael loved his Boston sports, especially the Patriots and Bruins. He was convinced that the birth of his son helped the Red Sox win in 2004. He enjoyed bad Daddy jokes, much to his children's chagrin. He could make a mean American Chop Suey, and his Boston Baked Beans were a staple at potlucks. He especially loved the outdoors - cycling, camping and hiking with friends and family in many of the mountains and trails in New England and the Adirondacks.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Mike's memory to the Dr. Matthew David's CLL Research Fund by check, payable and mailed to: Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk, ATTN: Alexa Ramer, 10 Brookline Place, 6th Floor, Brookline, MA 02445.
Mike's time with his family was extended thanks to those who selflessly donated platelets, as well as a stem cell transplant. Please consider saving a life by contacting your local Red Cross or 1-800-RED-CROSS (www.recrossblood.org) to donate platelets or one of the blood donor registries to register as a potential stem cell donor.
His gratitude for everyone who treated and cared for him at Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Brigham & Women's Hospital and Mass General was profound. He constantly inspired all who came to know him with his quick wit and positive attitude.
A mass to celebrate Michael's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 10, 2019 in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, 1400 Main St. Leominster, MA. Calling hours will be held in the Church from 9 am until 10:45 am. Burial will be private.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave., Lunenburg, has been entrusted with the care of Michael's Funeral arrangements.
For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 9, 2019