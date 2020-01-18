|
Owner of Romano's Market
Lunenburg
Michael D. Romano, 69, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester after an illness.
He leaves his wife, Sarah M. (Bradstreet) Romano; three sons, Joshua Romano of Townsend, Todd Romano of Stow, C.J. Romano of Fitchburg; one daughter, Andreana Benshoff of Alexandria, VA; nine grandchildren, Brendan, Laura, Isabelle, Kaylyn, Andrew, Mariana, Antonio, Ty and Tessa; one brother, Richard Romano; one sister Kim Handler and many cousins.
Mike was born in Fitchburg on December 18, 1950, a son of the late Armand "Bucky" and Mary "Babe" (Fenton) Romano. He was a 1969 graduate of Lunenburg High School. He was the owner and operator of his family's business Romano's Market in Fitchburg.
Mike lived in Lunenburg most of his life. He enjoyed gardening, working on his lawn, and morning coffee with his friends. He was an avid New England Sports fan and always generous with his time and support for local organizations and charities. He was a fixture at the store and in the community for decades. Above all, his family was the most important part of his life as he so loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.
His funeral and burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mike's name to the Lunenburg Fire and Rescue, 655 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA 01462 or
Fitchburg Fire Fighters Relief Fund, 33 North Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420. or may be left at the funeral home.
For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020