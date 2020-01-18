Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 345-4151
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
243 Water Street
Fitchburg, MA 01420
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael 69
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael D. Romano 69


1950 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael D. Romano 69 Obituary
Owner of Romano's Market

Lunenburg

Michael D. Romano, 69, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at UMass Medical Center in Worcester after an illness.

He leaves his wife, Sarah M. (Bradstreet) Romano; three sons, Joshua Romano of Townsend, Todd Romano of Stow, C.J. Romano of Fitchburg; one daughter, Andreana Benshoff of Alexandria, VA; nine grandchildren, Brendan, Laura, Isabelle, Kaylyn, Andrew, Mariana, Antonio, Ty and Tessa; one brother, Richard Romano; one sister Kim Handler and many cousins.

Mike was born in Fitchburg on December 18, 1950, a son of the late Armand "Bucky" and Mary "Babe" (Fenton) Romano. He was a 1969 graduate of Lunenburg High School. He was the owner and operator of his family's business Romano's Market in Fitchburg.

Mike lived in Lunenburg most of his life. He enjoyed gardening, working on his lawn, and morning coffee with his friends. He was an avid New England Sports fan and always generous with his time and support for local organizations and charities. He was a fixture at the store and in the community for decades. Above all, his family was the most important part of his life as he so loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. in the Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420.

His funeral and burial will be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mike's name to the Lunenburg Fire and Rescue, 655 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA 01462 or

Fitchburg Fire Fighters Relief Fund, 33 North Street, Fitchburg, MA 01420. or may be left at the funeral home.

For further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net

John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors.





View the online memorial for Michael D. Romano, 69
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith - Mallahy - Masciarelli FH - Fitchburg
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -