Fitchburg-Michael E. Enright Jr. 71 of Fitchburg passed away on Thursday March 21, 2019 in Fitchburg.

He was born in 1948 in New Hampshire, son of Michael and Shirley Enright. He attended and was a graduate of Appleton Academy in New Ipswich, NH. After high school Michael proudly served his country in the U.S. Marine Corp. and was a Vietnam War veteran. He was a longtime employee for the City of Fitchburg working as an Operator at the Wastewater Treatment Plant, retiring in 2004.

Michaels passion was hunting and fishing and he traveled throughout New England, New York and Pennsylvania searching for the best fishing holes and hunting areas. He especially enjoyed his annual fishing trips to Lake Ontario but made sure he found out the fish were 'running' before making the trip and could be sighted scouting on Swamp Rd in Sharon NH. Michael also enjoyed going to Mohegan Sun with his family and friends on the KMART bus. He was a longtime member of the Fitchburg YMCA where he participated in basketball, and was a big fan of Boston sports, cheering on the Red Sox and Patriots.

He is survived by his father Michael E. Enright of Gardner, his sister Linda A. McQuade and her husband Michael of Leominster, MA, his sons Michael III and Daniel of Vermont, and Eric of Texas, and several cousins. He was predeceased by his mother Shirley.

Donations can be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451.

Per Michael's request there are no calling hours and services are private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family.