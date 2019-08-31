|
Michael G. Booth, 65 years old of Leominster, died unexpectedly on August 27, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester.
Mike was born June 2, 1954 in Fitchburg MA, son of late Charles R. and Georgianna (L'Ecuyer) Booth Sr., longtime residents of Leominster. He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Donna M. (Caisse) Booth, 2 sons, Shaun M. Booth and his wife Kim of Leominster, and Matthew G. Booth and his wife Miranda of Ogunquit, Maine, his brother Richard A. Booth of Leominster, MA /Ogunquit, ME, his sister Constance J. & her husband Edward McNally of Leominster, and 2 grandchildren Brynn and Carter. He also leaves nieces, and nephews.
He was predeceased by his 2 brothers, Charles R. Booth Jr., and Joseph R. "Bob" Booth.
Mike graduated from Leominster High School in 1972 where he played football. He worked at the Leominster DPW for 40 years, retiring as a foreman. After retiring he owned and operated MGB Line striping, also working weekends at his family owned business, Betty Doon Hotel in Ogunquit, Maine. He enjoyed softball, DEK hockey, playing golf with his family and friends, and coaching his children in various sports they were involved with. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He was a trustee at Leominster Eagles for many years. He was an avid sports fan.
He had four loves in his life, his wife Donna, drinking Miller Highlife's & watching the N.Y. Yankees & New England Patriots.
A funeral service for Mike, will be held on Wednesday, September 4th at 11 am in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St., Leominster. Burial is private. Calling hours in the funeral home are Tuesday evening, September 3rd from 5-7 pm. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
