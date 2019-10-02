Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Services
Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home
316 Clarendon St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4407
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph's Church
49 Woodland Street
Fitchburg, MA
Michael J. Cunningham


1973 - 2019
Michael J. Cunningham Obituary
of Fitchburg, formerly of Cranston, RI

FITCHBURG

Michael J. Cunningham, 46, of Fitchburg, formerly of Cranston, RI, died unexpectedly Thursday, September 26, 2019 at his home. Michael was born in Providence, RI, April 29, 1973, a son of Daniel J. And Sandra J. (Benoit) Cunningham and resided in Cranston before moving to Fitchburg five years ago. He was a 1991 graduate of Cranston East High School and lettered four years there in Soccer.

In addition to his parents of Fitchburg, he leaves his brother, Scott D. Cunningham and his wife, Jennifer A. Liscouski- Cunningham of Shirley and a niece, Paige Cunningham.

Michael was an avid sports fan most notably for the Boston Red Sox and Pittsburgh Steelers. He enjoyed bowling and will be fondly remembered as being a person who was always willing to be of assistance to others.

Cunningham

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated 11 AM Saturday, October 5, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland Street, Fitchburg. Following the Funeral Mass there will be a private gathering at the Anwelt Apartment Community Room for family and invited guests.

There are no calling hours.

The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. Please see their website at www.andersonfuneral.com <http://www.andersonfuneral.com/> for additional information or to leave an on line condolence.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Oct. 2, 2019
