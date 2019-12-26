|
Marine Corps Veteran, 85
Lunenburg
Michael J. Horgan, 85, of Lunenburg passed away unexpectedly Monday, December 23, 2019. At the time of his death, his loving family was by his side.
Michael grew up in West Fitchburg (West Fitchburg Against the World) and was a 1952 graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School. Mike was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps as a Sergeant in 1957. Following his service during the Korean Conflict, he received degrees from Fitchburg State College and the University of New Hampshire. Mike received five National Science Foundation grants in Mathematical Sciences. His academic excellence and intelligence was reflected by his quick wit. He taught mathematics at Bristol Central High School in Bristol, CT, North Middlesex Regional High School, Arlington Technical High School, Riviera College and The Bromfield School where he was principal.
Those who knew Mike could hear him coming before they saw him; he whistled almost everywhere he went. Mike loved his students. He was a devoted fan of the Red Sox, Patriots and Notre Dame Football. He loved to read and the Lunenburg Public Library was his favorite local spot. In his retirement, he and his wife Judy traveled throughout the country, stopping at casinos along the way to keep his math skills sharp. He was an excellent blackjack and poker player.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Jeremiah and Helena (Hurley) Horgan as well as his younger brother, Jeremiah Horgan. He leaves behind his younger brother Daniel Horgan and wife Janice of Lake Forest, California and his sister-in-law Joan Horgan of Fitchburg and many nieces and nephews. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Judith (Harris) Horgan; daughter, Kelly Horgan of Laconia, NH; son, Michael Horgan and his wife Ann of Ashburnham; daughter Tara Hanley of Fitchburg; 4 grandchildren, Margaret (Hanley) Jones and her husband Dylan, Patrick Hanley, Sean and Meghan Horgan; great granddaughter Evelyn Jones; and son-in-law John Hanley.
A visiting hour will be held on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9:30-10:30 am in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Ave. Lunenburg. A funeral Mass will follow at 11 am in St. Boniface Church, 817 Massachusetts Ave. Lunenburg. Burial with Marine Corps Honors will be held in St. Bernard Cemetery, Fitchburg.
For further information please see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert funeral directors.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 26, 2019