Michael Jacob Elchuck

of Leiominster

LEOMINSTER - Michael Jacob Elchuck, passed away from Pancreatic Cancer after spending the day surrounded by his close family and friends on May 23, 2019. Michael is survived by his daughter Kayla Elchuck and her partner Christopher Taylor of Leominster, mother Jeanette Elchuck (Frangioso) of California, brother Frank Elchuck and his wife Tanya of California, sister Marybeth Carney and her husband Mark of Massachusetts. He is also survived by his many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Michael was the Assistant Director of his Harley Davidson Owners Group, where he made a wonderful family of friends. Devoted to "his" students at the First Student bus company, Michael was a bus driver where he found absolute happiness driving his routes.

Michael worked for the Department of Corrections for over 20 years of his life. He was devoted to doing the right thing- which resulted from his start in the National Guard. A true believer in the United States of America and supporting our troops in every faction of the military.

ELCHUCK - A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 7th from 6-10 pm, at the Fraternal Order of Eagles Hall, 456 Litchfield St, Leominster. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to The , P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 2, 2019
