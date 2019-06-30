Michael John Freel



Michael John Freel, 77, of Delray Beach, FL died peacefully after a short illness with his family by his side on April 11, 2019. Michael was born in Clinton, MA on June 21, 1941.



He was predeceased by his parents, Anne Hastings Freel and Robert Emmet Freel of Orange St., two sisters, Alice Freel Hastings, Mary Freel Hastings and one brother, Robert Gerard Freel. Michael is survived by his former wife Claire Jakubowicz Freel of Clinton, his son Brian Freel, wife Deborah and the four joys of his life, grandchildren, Christopher, Katherine, Mary and Jonathan of Marietta, GA., a brother, Richard Hastings Freel, wife Carol Rauscher (Kleinknecht) Freel of Clinton, five nieces, Elizabeth Hastings, Northport, Fl and Maine, Kathleen Hastings Wilkinson (Kevin) of West Boylston, Lori Freel Champine (Mark) of Somerville, MA, Desiree Freel Davis (Donald), Katy, TX, Patricia Hastings VanWinkle (Thomas) of Austin, TX and a nephew Michael John Hastings of Cromwell, CT along with many cousins and dear friends.



After graduating from Clinton High School, as president of his class in 1958, he attended Georgetown University, Washington, DC and graduated from Boston College in 1962. Mike and Claire married in 1962 and lived in Holden and Lunenburg, MA for many years. His life's work was in the insurance business, employed by Allstate, Travelers, Royal Globe, retiring from Kerrigan & O'Malley Insurance Co., Clinton after many years of dedicated service. He was a former member of many professional and business organizations, including Rotary Club, PTA, and the Catholic Church's Charismatic Renewal, teaching and serving as Eucharistic Minister.



In 2009, upon retirement Michael moved to Florida and enjoyed many years of golfing with his best buddies, The "Weekday Warbirds", who were with him each day during his final illness. He happily worked part-time at Enterprise Car Rental, enjoying the company of many dear friends, until his death.



Michael will be remembered by all for his generous heart, loving personality, and being a good friend to ALL he met.



A memorial service is being held in Florida. His burial Mass will be held at St. John's Church, Clinton, MA on Thursday, July 11th at noon, followed by a Remembrance Gathering at the Old Timer's Restaurant at 1:00pm. Burial at St. John's Cemetery will be private. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 30, 2019