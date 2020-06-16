Michael Joseph Marchand
LEOMINSTER - Michael Joseph Marchand, 70, passed away of June 14, in his home with his loving wife, daughters, brothers, and family at his bedside.
Funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time: THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St. is assisting with all arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 16, 2020.