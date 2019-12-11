|
Vero Beach, FL
Vero Beach, FL
Michael Joseph Tersigni, known to those who loved him as "Mike T.", 63, died peacefully on December 6 th, 2019 at home in Vero Beach, Florida after a courageous battle with Cancer. Born in Leominster, MA on February 5 th, 1956, the first son to Sandino J. "Terra" and Carroll Tersigni. As many have stated, "They broke the mold after him".
One of a kind, even from his earliest years, he developed a keen sense of style and a personality that was larger than life. He left school to help with the family business after the eighth grade and worked until his dying day. Some would say he could sell ice to an Eskimo. In fact, he could sell ice to an Eskimo, convince the Eskimo the ice was worthless, have them give it back, and then resell it at twice the price. He was brilliant. A life-long story-teller who lit up every room he walked into. His heart was big, spending time throughout his life raising money for The Jimmy Fund, supporting United States Veterans and actively engaging in both local and national politics.
He dreamed of being on the big screen, while in reality he already had the life of a star. Mike married Mary Ann Walsh, in October of 1982 at his parents' house on 24 Field Road with 500 of their closest family and friends. Their two daughters, Tara and Marlo, followed shortly after and his life was forever changed. He gave his girls everything and loved them whole-heartedly until he drew his final breath.
He lived most of his life in and around the Boston area, considering the North End a second home. He enjoyed the finer things, but nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his closest friends and family. Michael loved watching sports (and betting the underdog). He was soulful in his love for music, it seemed to fill him up with light and energize his spirit. He truly rocked and rolled and if the Eagles were playing in town, Mike T. would surely be in the front row. He played golf, bocce, and loved to be on the beach beside the ocean. He often said "Man comes from the sea, and he returns to it." Sticking to his word and moving to Vero Beach, Florida in 2011.
Michael loved those he shared his life with. In his final days, he often reflected on the amount of joy he absorbed in his short 63 years. A good dinner with friends at Euno, popcorn and M&M's at the movies with his granddaughter, a successful meeting, a long drive, or decorating his house in West Townsend with Christmas lights for his family. His life was made complete by the beautiful people who accompanied him on his adventures. His heart was always full of love and intentions always pure. He had a unique capability to see the brightness in others and was always there to share a kind word or an encouraging sentiment. His love for those around him was echoed in the message he always shared in his annual Christmas Card; a quote from the Angel Clarence in the classic It's a Wonderful Life, "No man is a failure who has friends."
Eldest son to Carroll and Stepfather Ralph Carlson. Loving father of Tara A. Tersigni and Raimar Schmitt, of Montclair, NJ and Marlo R. Tersigni and Tyson N. Kratz of Boston, MA. Dear brother of Robert "Bobby" Stanley Tersigni and John "Jack" D. Tersigni. Proud "Nunu" to granddaughter's Sloane Josephine and Sullivan Rye Schmitt. Adoring Uncle to Ashlyn and Nicholas Tersigni. He was predeceased by his father Sandino Joseph Tersigni and Aunt Rita Marks.
Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Michael at St. Anna's Parish in Leominster, MA for a wake on Friday, December 13 th 6:00-8:00pm. The Funeral Mass will be held in St. Anna's Church in Leominster on Saturday, December 14 th at 11:00am.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Michaels honor to The Jimmy Fund P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168
Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is directing arrangements.
