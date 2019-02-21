Michael K. Melanson

of Westminster, MA; 48



WESTMINSTER - Michael K. Melanson 48 of Westminster, MA passed away in Health Alliance Leominster Hospital on Monday February 18,2019 with his family at his side.



He was born April 16,1970 in Fitchburg, MA, son of Kenneth A. and Jacqueline M. (Babin) Melanson. He was raised in Fitchburg and was a graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School Class of 1988. In 1993 he enlisted in the U.S. Army 10th Mountain Division and served honorably until discharged in 1995. He spoke many times of how proud he was to have served his country.



Mike was a self-employed licensed plumber for several years. He was a passionate fan of all the New England Sports teams, especially the Red Sox. He enjoyed skiing, going to concerts with Tammy and loved the city of Boston.



He is survived by his mother, Jacqueline M. (Babin) Melanson of Fitchburg, MA, his sister Kristine A. Melanson of Fitchburg, MA, his daughter Alexandria "Ally" Melanson of Gardener, MA, his fiancé and love of his life, Tammy Tobin her children, Rob, Braylee, and Jordan and her grandchildren, his nieces, Amaya and Alissa, his nephew Nomar, aunts and uncles, Billy and wife Lona, Michael and wife Linda, Linda and husband Buddy and uncle Gary and aunt Pauline Babineau, and his two special cousins with whom he had a life bond with, Matthew and Brian. He was predeceased by his father Kenneth A. Melanson in 1995 his brother Kenneth M. Melanson, maternal grandparents Joe and Margaret Babin and paternal grandparents, Edmond and Dora Melanson.



MELANSON - Calling hours will be held on Saturday morning at the funeral home from 9 until 11a.m. followed by a graveside service with Military Honors in St. Bernard's Cemetery. All are invited to attend. The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg, MA is directing.



Michael S. Alario - Director - Owner. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary