|
|
lifelong resident of Fitchburg; 63
FITCHBURG
Michael P. Belliveau, 63, of Fitchburg, died unexpectedly Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home.
Michael was born in Fitchburg, June 7, 1956, one of five children born to the late Robert and Dorothy (Richard) Belliveau and was a lifelong Fitchburg resident. He was a 1975 graduate of Fitchburg High School.
For over 20 years he worked as a merchandiser for the Coca Cola Company, retiring in 2018. He had a passion for cooking and enjoyed cooking for his family. He, for several years, worked part time in the kitchen at Oak Hill Country Club in Fitchburg where he also enjoyed playing golf. He was one of the original and founding member of DEK Hockey in the area and was a life member of the St. Joseph Club in Fitchburg. In his earlier years, he also enjoyed ping pong and participating in pool leagues.
He leaves his wife, Cynthia L. (Quintal) Belliveau; his daughter, Darcie A. Belliveau of Leominster; a brother R. Denis Belliveau of Fitchburg; a sister, Christine and husband Jack Dufresne of Westminster; two stepdaughters, Tricia Rapp of Westminster, Kimberly Fortune of Westminster and a step-granddaughter, Madisyn Rapp.
He was the brother of the late Richard Belliveau of Fitchburg and Claire Therrien of Westminster.
Belliveau
Michael's family will receive family and friends at calling hours on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday, March 6, 2020 at the funeral home. Burial will be private.
View the online memorial for Michael P. Belliveau
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020