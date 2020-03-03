|
FITCHBURG: Michael P. Belliveau, 63, of Fitchburg, died unexpectedly Friday, February 28, 2020 at his home.
Michael's family will receive family and friends at calling hours on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4pm-7pm at Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
Funeral services will be held at 11am Friday, March 6, 2020 at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the James M. Pelletier Foundation, UMass Amherst, Records & Gifts Processing, Memorial Hall, 134 Hicks Way, Amherst, MA 01003-9207.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 3, 2020