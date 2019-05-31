of Leominster Leominster Michael P. Cormier, 38, of Leominster, died May 25, 2019, in Leominster. He was born February 19, 1981, in Leominster, son of William J. and Donna M. (Gabrieli) Cormier. He was a Leominster High School graduate, Class of 1999. He graduated from Fitchburg State College receiving a Bachelor's Degree. Michael worked as a plasterer in the construction industry.



Besides his parents of Leominster, Michael is survived by his fiancee, Christina Bajana of Leominster, three daughters; Milanya G. Cormier, Elayna J. Cormier, and Mila J. Cormier all of Leominster, two stepchildren; Ariyanna Bajana and Saverio Padovano of Leominster, one brother; Christopher Cormier of Westminster, three sisters; Jenifer Salvatelli of Leominster, Lauren Beland of Leominster, Kathryn Cormier of Fitchburg, Veronica Jones of Ayer along with aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Cormier Calling hours will be held Sunday, June 2, 2019 from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm, in Wright-Roy Funeral Home, Inc., 109 West Street, Leominster.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Michael's memory to; Stepping Stones Sober House Program, 8 Elm Street, Leominster, MA 01453.



