Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-3635
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Bosk Funeral Home
85 Blossom St
Fitchburg, MA 01420
Leominster Michael P. Demers, 34

With deepest sorrow, we announce that our beloved son Michael 34, passed away peacefully on May 8, 2019. He will be sadly missed by all his family and all that knew him. Michael leaves behind his parents, John and Sandra (Smith) Demers, his daughter Brianna J. Demers whom he loved dearly, his two brothers Jamie and Matthew Demers and many aunts uncles and cousins.

Michael loved all sports and motor GP racing and spending time with his daughter. Michael was employed by the city of Fitchburg and worked in the maintenance department of Fitchburg high school. He previously worked with the city of Leomnster in the cemetery department. Demers Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation period from 2 to 5 P.M. on Sunday May 19, at the Bosk Funeral Home 85 Blossom St. Fitchburg. Burial will be private at a later date.boskfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 16, 2019
