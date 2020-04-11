|
|
Beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Brother
Fitchburg
Michael P. "Mike" McGuirk, 75, died Friday, April 10, 2020 at the Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer's after an illness.
He leaves his wife of 52 years, Joanne (Ethier) McGuirk; one son, Shawn M. McGuirk; one daughter, Catherine "Katie" McGuirk-Schultz and her husband James Schultz all of Fitchburg: five grandchildren, Ian, Lily, Christopher McGuirk and Tyler and Amanda Schultz; a brother, Bernard P. McGuirk, Jr and his wife Betty; a half-sister Maryanne Murphy; and many nieces and nephews.
Mike is predeceased by a half-brother William Murphy.
He was born in Fitchburg on August 24, 1944, a son of the late Bernard P. Sr and Helen (Crawford) McGuirk-Murphy. He graduated from St. Bernard's High School and received a Certificate from WPI in computer technology. He spent six years in the Massachusetts National Guard. Mike worked for J. Baker Co. in Canton, teaching computer classes.
Mike was a very active athlete. He was a baseball player, he coached Little League, Babe Ruth League, Biddy League Basketball and he was an avid New England sports fan. He had the ability to make people laugh and smile; he was a character. He was the best Pitch and Cribbage player in the family, and he wasn't afraid to remind us of that.
In Mike's honor his family asks that you do a loving gesture to someone in need.
In consideration of our current restrictions on gatherings and to preserve the health of others, services for Mike will be held privately and his burial will be at St. Bernard's Cemetery, Fitchburg. A celebration of his life will take place at a later date when all can once again gather together.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in Mike's name to the Newton Wellesley Center for Alzheimer's, 694 Worcester Street, Wellesley, MA 02482
The Smith-Mallahy-Masciarelli and the Fitchburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 243 Water Street, Fitchburg, MA has been entrusted with Mike's funeral arrangements.
Please leave Mike's family an online condolence or for further information see www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
John F. Masciarelli and Walter C. Taylor funeral directors
View the online memorial for Michael P. "Mike" McGuirk
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 11, 2020