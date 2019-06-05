of Leominster; 61 LEOMINSTER Michael "Tiggy" Pignata, 61 years old, of Leominster died on Thursday, May 30, 2019 in UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester. He is survived by several cousins and many friends. He was predeceased by his brother Dieco S. Pignata, Jr. in 1999.



Mike was born in Leominster on July 7, 1957, son of the late Dieco S. and Florence T. (White) Pignata, Sr. and was a life long resident. He graduated from Leominster High School in 1976, where he was an outstanding football and baseball player. In 2016 he was inducted in the Leominster High School Football Hall of Fame.



Mike had worked the past 18 years for Fraticelli Oil Company in Leominster. Previously he had worked at San-Vel Concrete Corporation in Littleton and BKW Black Top Company in Leominster. He enjoyed playing softball in his younger years and was a skilled bocce player. Mike was an avid sports fan and loved the Cleveland Browns. He enjoyed his early morning walks with his black lab Gretta. Pignata A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, June 21st from 6 pm - midnight at the Knights of Columbus Hall, 484 Lancaster Street, Leominster. Memorial contributions may be made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.







