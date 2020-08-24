1/1
Dr. Michael R. Boulay Ph.D.
1959 - 2020
LEOMINSTER

Dr. Michael R. Boulay, PhD, 61 years old of Leominster, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a brief illness. He is survived by his two sisters Beth Bigelow and her husband Scott of Leominster and Nancy Allen and her husband George of Fitchburg; four brothers Mark and his wife Gina of Rindge, NH, Brian and his wife Paula of Brookline, NH, Kevin and his wife Wendy of Leominster and Scott and his wife Kara of Leominster; his uncle and aunt Ronald and Patricia Boulay of Lunenburg; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves a group of close friends and colleagues who are deeply saddened by his passing.

Michael was born in Leominster on April 7, 1959, son of Edmond and Pauline (Gosler) Boulay, lived in Hudson, NH, before moving to Leominster 15 years ago. He graduated from Alvirne High School in Hudson, NH, received his Bachelor's Degree from Fitchburg State College, Master's from Northeastern University and his Doctorate from Boston University. Michael taught at Alvirne High School in Hudson NH early in his career and later at Lynnfield High School, most recently as the head of the Social Studies Department.

Nothing was more important to Michael than his family. He enjoyed organizing family gatherings, where he would host and cook for the entire family. He also enjoyed an annual summer vacation with friends in Maine. He was a caring and generous uncle to many nieces and nephews.

There are no memorial services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.

www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Memories & Condolences
8 entries
August 23, 2020
Ogunquit in the Summer
Still in a fog of disbelief and grief, I cherish the memories I have of my friend Michael. From when he wandered into my 10th grade English class in the early 1970s to his loyal and consistent friendship I've been blessed with several decades after that, our friendship was one that many can only aspire to. I was his English teacher, his teaching colleague, his "partner in crime" as we enjoyed Thursday nights out getting our weekends started when we taught together to enjoying some fun summer time vacation once we both got older and I had retired, moving to Florida. We spoke weekly on the phone, sometimes more than once. Simply, we never lost touch, giving the reason why the hole in my heart is so deep. Michael, I miss you desperately and will grieve your passing for a very long time. I know you're now one of my angels, and that comforts me, but only a little. As Suellen so aptly put, "See you on the other side," my friend. I have to believe we'll once again connect. Now that IS comforting.
Leonard Miller
Friend
August 23, 2020
Leonard Miller
Friend
August 22, 2020
Michael was a wonderful friend to grow up with. We had so many adventures, laughs, and hijinks. I will cherish my memories of him forever. Rest peacefully and see you on the other side, my dear friend.
Suellen Seabury
Friend
August 22, 2020
The heartache of loosing Michael is beyond understanding. He kept so many of us close in his orbit. His compassion, understanding and caring were so evident in all that he did for us who were fortunate enough to call him our friend. He advised us, cared for us, cooked delicious dinners for us, and never ceased to make us laugh. The world has become much darker without the warmth of his special light. I hope that in time our wonderful memories of him will ease the pain. My heartfelt sympathy goes out to his family. He loved you dearly.
Madame
August 22, 2020
My deepest condolences to the entire Boulay Family. I am very sorry to hear about Michael. Although I didn’t know Michael as well (he was older) I have an entire Hickory Street childhood full of memories with the Boulay kids, especially BethAnn and Kevin. Rest In Peace Michael.
Linda Vail Freije
Neighbor
August 22, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Janet Myslowski
August 21, 2020
Michael was a cherished friend that I have known since we were in the first grade together. He was one of a kind and I will miss him terribly. He was a dedicated educator and he loved his family. My condolences to Michael's family and his many friends and colleagues.
Martha Shepard
Friend
August 21, 2020
I absolutely loved Mr. Boulay back at LHS 07-11. I am so deeply sorry for your loss. -Deanna LeBlanc
Deanna
Student
