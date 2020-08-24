LEOMINSTERDr. Michael R. Boulay, PhD, 61 years old of Leominster, died Monday, August 17, 2020 at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston after a brief illness. He is survived by his two sisters Beth Bigelow and her husband Scott of Leominster and Nancy Allen and her husband George of Fitchburg; four brothers Mark and his wife Gina of Rindge, NH, Brian and his wife Paula of Brookline, NH, Kevin and his wife Wendy of Leominster and Scott and his wife Kara of Leominster; his uncle and aunt Ronald and Patricia Boulay of Lunenburg; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. He also leaves a group of close friends and colleagues who are deeply saddened by his passing.Michael was born in Leominster on April 7, 1959, son of Edmond and Pauline (Gosler) Boulay, lived in Hudson, NH, before moving to Leominster 15 years ago. He graduated from Alvirne High School in Hudson, NH, received his Bachelor's Degree from Fitchburg State College, Master's from Northeastern University and his Doctorate from Boston University. Michael taught at Alvirne High School in Hudson NH early in his career and later at Lynnfield High School, most recently as the head of the Social Studies Department.Nothing was more important to Michael than his family. He enjoyed organizing family gatherings, where he would host and cook for the entire family. He also enjoyed an annual summer vacation with friends in Maine. He was a caring and generous uncle to many nieces and nephews.There are no memorial services planned at this time. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, Gift Processing Administrator, 18251 Quantico Gateway Drive, Triangle, VA 22172.