Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Calling hours
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Tiernan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael R. Tiernan


1971 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael R. Tiernan Obituary
of Leominster; 48

LEOMINSTER

Michael R. Tiernan, 48 years old of Leominster, died Monday, November 4, 2019 in UMass Memorial ~ University Campus, Worcester.

Mike was born August 30, 1971 in Fitchburg MA, the son of Richard Tiernan and Coleen Lafosse and moved to Leominster many years ago. Besides his father Richard Tiernan and his wife Nancy of Florida and his mother Coleen Lafosse of Florida, he leaves his wife of 15 years, Sarah A. (Tata) Tiernan, 2 sons Brayden and Zack, daughter Kayla, his sister Stacy Delaney and husband Brian of Philadelphia PA, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, two stepsisters, a stepbrother and many friends.

Mike graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1989, and received a Bachelor's Degree in Education and a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Fitchburg State College. He taught 7th grade geography in the Leominster school system, later going to work as Project Manager for Environmental Engineering Company in Woburn. He enjoyed break dancing, BMXing and playing DEK hockey. Mike loved animals.

Tiernan

Calling hours for Mike will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 am ~12 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Services and burial are private. Please omit flowers. A GoFundMe for the Tiernan children in honor of Mike (T) has been established. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



View the online memorial for Michael R. Tiernan
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -