Michael R. Tiernan, 48 years old of Leominster, died Monday, November 4, 2019 in UMass Memorial ~ University Campus, Worcester.
Mike was born August 30, 1971 in Fitchburg MA, the son of Richard Tiernan and Coleen Lafosse and moved to Leominster many years ago. Besides his father Richard Tiernan and his wife Nancy of Florida and his mother Coleen Lafosse of Florida, he leaves his wife of 15 years, Sarah A. (Tata) Tiernan, 2 sons Brayden and Zack, daughter Kayla, his sister Stacy Delaney and husband Brian of Philadelphia PA, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, two stepsisters, a stepbrother and many friends.
Mike graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1989, and received a Bachelor's Degree in Education and a Bachelor's Degree in Marketing from Fitchburg State College. He taught 7th grade geography in the Leominster school system, later going to work as Project Manager for Environmental Engineering Company in Woburn. He enjoyed break dancing, BMXing and playing DEK hockey. Mike loved animals.
Calling hours for Mike will be held on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 10 am ~12 pm in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Services and burial are private. Please omit flowers. A GoFundMe for the Tiernan children in honor of Mike (T) has been established. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 7, 2019