of Ashby
Ashby
Michael Raymond Pucci, 54, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was married to Terri Pucci with whom he celebrated their 34th wedding anniversary June 14th .
Michael was born in Lowell, on November 12, 1965, he was the son of Rita Pucci and the late Thomas Pucci of Chelmsford. He graduated from Chelmsford High School and was currently working at Integra Bio Sciences in Hudson, NH as a Tool Maker/Machinist.
He was a communicant of St. Mary Church.
Michael was a devoted family man who spread so much joy through his infectious laugh and smile. He enjoyed hosting family BBQs and you could always find him behind the grill. Michael also enjoyed going for a cruise in his Jeep, fishing and gardening but most importantly spending time with his family.
Besides his wife he is survived by his son, Michael A. Pucci and his fiancé Kelsey Liles and two grandchildren, Michael L. Pucci and Daniel Pucci, of Winchendon, MA; a daughter, Sara and her husband Michael Paradis of Fitchburg, MA; brothers, Stephen and his wife Elizabeth Pucci of Reading, MA, David and his wife Melissa Pucci of Reading, MA; sisters, Laurie and her husband Steven Morency of Townsend, MA, Linda and her husband Louis English of Farmington, NH, Debra Pucci of Pepperell, MA, and Diane and her husband John "Jack" Murphy of Pepperell, MA; and many nieces and nephews.
PUCCI
Michael Raymond Pucci, 54, died Thursday Jan. 16, 2020. Visiting hours Wednesday from 9:30 am to 10:30 am at the DOLAN FUNERAL
HOME 106 MIDDLESEX ST. CHELMSFORD with a Mass at 11 am at St. Mary
Church. ARRANGEMENTS BY DOLAN FUNERAL HOME 978-251-4041. Guestbook at http://www.dolanfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Michael Raymond Pucci
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 19, 2020