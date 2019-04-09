Resources More Obituaries for Michael Vercontaire Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Michael Vercontaire

He was a pool shark who found his way to the Lord. He was a son, brother, uncle, and friend who put his family first and treated everyone with love, kindness, and respect. And he could fix anything.



Michael Vercontaire, 39, of Allen, Texas, formerly of Leominster, MA, died at home on April 1.



He was born in Leominster on March 2, 1980, the second of what became a family of three children. He lived in Leominster and attended Northwest School before the family moved to Texas in 1992. He received his GED at Newman Smith High School in Carrollton, Texas.



Mr. Vercontaire worked alongside his father in the family business, Vercontaire and Sons, renovating houses. He was skilled in painting, plastering, tiling, and all the detail work that makes for a polished finished project, and in the comfortable give-and-take of working side-by-side, he and his father, Joseph, achieved a productive rhythm.



The kind of craftsman who made all aspects of the work look easy, he also owned and operated his own business, Michael's Home Improvement.



He lavished his skills on his family and friends and had just recently designed and completed a special project for his brother, Jason, of Carrollton, Texas. "So much of our house has Mike all over it, from the locks on our doors, to the brand new "man cave" that he and Joe - but mostly Mike - built for Jay," said his sister-in-law, BJ Vercontaire. "He had a way of just knowing how things work. He took my car for a few days last month and fixed several things on it. I asked if he watched YouTube videos to figure it out and he said, 'No, that's just how my brain works.'"



Mr. Vercontaire also had a reputation as a pool player to be reckoned with. He played as a semi-professional in tournaments for about 20 years. In that world, said his friend Brian Green, he was one of a kind. "Mike was the type of person you don't meet very often. It didn't take long for me to realize he really had an inherent sense of morality and generally cared about people, which is a rare characteristic, especially in a pool hall."



Combining his love of pool and family, he was in the process of teaching his 4-year-old niece, Gracie, some of the tricks of the trade and had made her a pool cue out of PVC piping.



Like many, Mr. Vercontaire found himself questioning his role in this world and embarked on a spiritual quest that brought him to a realization of the power of God, through the love of Jesus. He experienced real joy in his awakening and had become positive about his future. He told a friend, "I didn't realize that God could do those kinds of things."



In addition to his brother, Jason, sister-in-law, BJ, and his father, Joseph, he leaves his mother Suzanne (Marcoux) of Allen, Texas, and his sister, Nicole, and her husband, Benjamin Speckhard, of Nashua, New Hampshire, his maternal grandparents, Joanna and Albert Marcoux of Leominster, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.



A memorial service will be held in McKinney, Texas, on April 13 at Christ Fellowship Church. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 9, 2019