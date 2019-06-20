of Fitchburg; 57



Michele Maxfield, 57, passed away from this world on Monday, June 17th, 2019.



Michele was born on October 20, 1962, to Ronald and Jeannine Maxfield of Fitchburg, MA. She was a graduate of St. Bernard's High School Class of 1980. For several years she worked lovingly and with great compassion with brain injured children at the now closed Fitchburg Brain Injury Center. She then worked for a number of years with warmth and empathy at several group homes for the mentally challenged. Due to various illnesses she became disabled and was no longer able to do this kind of work. For a number of years she was a Mary Kay Consultant where she earned a number of awards.



Besides her parents she leaves two brothers Mark Maxfield of Fitchburg and Dana and his wife Jennifer Grucza-Maxfield of Bedford, MA, and three sisters, Carolyn and her husband Tom Shields of Vernon, VT, Maria and her husband Ron Cormier of Troy, NH, and Laurie and her husband Nathan Bilotta of Fitchburg. She also leaves 17 nephews and nieces, whom she was very close to, as well as 17 great-nephews and great-nieces.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am on Saturday, June 22, 2019 in Saint Bernard's Parish at Saint Camillus Church, 333 Mechanic St., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in Saint Joseph's Cemetery. Calling hours will be from 4-7pm on Friday, June 21, in Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.



In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Saint Joseph's Church, 49 Woodland St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.







