formerly of Fitchburg; 50
WINCHENDON
Michele S. Renaud, 50, of 563 Central Street, died peacefully Tuesday morning, March 17, 2020 in Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston.
She was born in Fitchburg on April 3, 1969, daughter of Denis W. and Susan (Yapchian) Renaud of Winchendon and was a graduate of Fitchburg High School and Mt. Wachusett Community College. She was one class short of graduating from Southern New Hampshire University. Michele lived most of her life in Fitchburg and Winchendon.
Michele had worked as a laboratory technician at Tufts Veterinary Clinic in Groton and had most recently worked in sales marketing for Patterson Veterinary Supplies for 15 years. She was a Jeep enthusiast and attended many gathering with fellow Jeep enthusiasts. A cancer survivor for 33 years, Michele was a regular participant in the Relay for Life in Gardner. Her hobbies were working with crafts, painting rocks and shells, going the beach and spending time with her family and her late dog Kia.
In addition to her parents, she leaves two children, Alia LeBlanc and Jayke LeBlanc of Winchendon; a brother, Craig Renaud and his wife Amanda of Leominster and her grandmother, Josephine Yapchian of Leominster.
Renaud
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and will be announced by Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon.
Memorial donations may be made to American Cancer Society, 3 Speen Street Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
www.stone-ladeau.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Mar. 20, 2020