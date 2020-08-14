Loving Wife, Mother, GrandmotherLeominsterMichelina "Mickie" (DiMarzio) Burt, 79, of Leominster, died Sunday, August 9, 2020 in her home with her loving family by her side. She was born on August 6, 1941 in Fitchburg, the daughter of the late Michael and Eva (Lucci) DiNardo. Michelina worked for her husband Richard in his business, Ace Electric. She also worked in factories in Leominster and the Convenience Store in Leominster.Nothing was more important to Michelina than spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed being them celebrating special occasions. Her fondest memories were spent caring for and providing loving attention to her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Many good and happy times were spent around her dining room table, enjoying her traditional Italian meals. Mickie also enjoyed playing cards and going to the casinos.Mickie leaves her daughter, Renita Voedisch, her grandson Michael, three granddaughters, Melanie and her husband Tony Amico, Victoria and Andrea; her great grandchildren, Kylie, Oliver, Andre, Zachary, Jayceon, Louis, and Luke; three sisters, Maryann Ogden, Louise Lemmo, and Jean Jacobe; three brothers, Pasquale, Michael, and Alphonse DiNardo.Michelina was predeceased by her husband Richard Burt, Sr., her daughter Louise and her son, Richard, Jr. She was also predeceased by her her brother James.Michelina's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for her and the wonderful caregivers from hospice. Mickie will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.BurtMichelina's funeral Mass will be held on Friday, August 21, 2020 at 10:00 am in Saint Anna's Church, 194 Lancaster St. in Leominster. Burial will follow in Saint Leo's Cemetery in Leominster. There are no Calling hours. Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements.