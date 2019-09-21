Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Michelle Leblanc
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michelle C. Leblanc

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michelle C. Leblanc Obituary
Michelle C. Leblanc of Groton

Michelle C. Leblanc, 45 of Groton died September 17, 2019 in the Seven Hills Pediatric Center, Groton, MA. Michelle was born in Fitchburg March 11, 1974 daughter of Richard A. LeBlanc and the late Judith Hussey.

Besides her father of Fitchburg, she leaves a brother Stephen W. LeBlanc of Vernon, CT, a sister Tiffany J. Cordio of Fitchburg, stepbrother Arthur Thiboutot of South Carolina, two stepsisters; Wendy Muldoon of Fitchburg and Dawn Mei of Lynn, nieces and nephews.

Private Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Stephen R. Moorcroft, Lavery, Chartrand Alario is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michelle's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.