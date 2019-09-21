|
Michelle C. Leblanc of Groton
Michelle C. Leblanc, 45 of Groton died September 17, 2019 in the Seven Hills Pediatric Center, Groton, MA. Michelle was born in Fitchburg March 11, 1974 daughter of Richard A. LeBlanc and the late Judith Hussey.
Besides her father of Fitchburg, she leaves a brother Stephen W. LeBlanc of Vernon, CT, a sister Tiffany J. Cordio of Fitchburg, stepbrother Arthur Thiboutot of South Carolina, two stepsisters; Wendy Muldoon of Fitchburg and Dawn Mei of Lynn, nieces and nephews.
Private Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Stephen R. Moorcroft, Lavery, Chartrand Alario is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sept. 21, 2019