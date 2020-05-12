of Fitchburg; 54
FITCHBURG
Michelle M. "Keke" (Miller) Leger, 54, of Fitchburg, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Health Alliance Leominster Hospital, following a two year battle with cancer. Her husband Craig was by her side, as he has been every day and every step of the way. Michelle's brave and tireless strength, sprinkled with humor at times, kept her focused and positive throughout the difficult days.
Michelle was born in Fitchburg, August 23 1965, a daughter of Theresa R. (Malouin) Miller and the late Vincent L. Miller and was a 1983 graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School. Although she resided much of her life in Fitchburg, she also resided briefly in Hawaii and Maryland.
Michelle had worked as a substitute teacher at the Reingold Elementary School in Fitchburg, was a caretaker for her sister Lisa, and a member of St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg.
She enjoyed paddle boarding, zip lining, camping, running, biking, yoga, and playing bingo with her mom. Some of her most treasured moments were spent with Craig at her 'Happy Place' – Old Orchard Beach. She would often be seen at sunrise searching for sand dollars and sea glass, and loved posting pictures of her treasures and her special 'coffee of the day'.
In addition to her mother of Gardner, Michelle leaves her husband of 16 years, Craig R. Leger; her daughter, Brittany L. Prosper and fiancé, Douglas Gibson of Elkton, MD; and her first granddaughter Mikayla Rose Gibson. She also leaves three sisters, Katherine T. Miller and her husband, John Magane of Portsmouth, NH, Patricia A. Washburn and her husband Mark of Ashburnham, Suzan Kowaleski of Winchendon, her brother, Joseph A. Miller of Lancaster, and her brother in law, Michael Dufault of Ashburnham, She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her sweet great nephew Levi had a special place in her heart, calling her his Tata.
Michelle was predeceased by her daughter, Jamie Lynn Miller in 1986, her sisters Lisa M. Miller of Fitchburg who died in 2011, Marylou Miller of Caribou, Maine who died in 2013 and Diane L. Dufault of Ashburnham who died in 2018, as well as her four legged friends and constant companions Reggie and Bobbie.
Michelle's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors & staff of Dana Farber Clinic-Brigham & Women's Hospital, Boston. A special thank you to the the nurses and staff at the Health Alliance Leominster Hospital including Dr. Kimberly Ebb, Steffanie and Kristi. A sincere thank you also to Gina and Joyce of Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice.
Leger
Due to gathering restrictions a private funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Health Alliance Home Health & Hospice, 50 Hospital Road, Leominster, MA 01453.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Michelle M. Leger
FITCHBURG
Michelle M. "Keke" (Miller) Leger, 54, of Fitchburg, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Health Alliance Leominster Hospital, following a two year battle with cancer. Her husband Craig was by her side, as he has been every day and every step of the way. Michelle's brave and tireless strength, sprinkled with humor at times, kept her focused and positive throughout the difficult days.
Michelle was born in Fitchburg, August 23 1965, a daughter of Theresa R. (Malouin) Miller and the late Vincent L. Miller and was a 1983 graduate of St. Bernard's Central Catholic High School. Although she resided much of her life in Fitchburg, she also resided briefly in Hawaii and Maryland.
Michelle had worked as a substitute teacher at the Reingold Elementary School in Fitchburg, was a caretaker for her sister Lisa, and a member of St. Joseph's Church in Fitchburg.
She enjoyed paddle boarding, zip lining, camping, running, biking, yoga, and playing bingo with her mom. Some of her most treasured moments were spent with Craig at her 'Happy Place' – Old Orchard Beach. She would often be seen at sunrise searching for sand dollars and sea glass, and loved posting pictures of her treasures and her special 'coffee of the day'.
In addition to her mother of Gardner, Michelle leaves her husband of 16 years, Craig R. Leger; her daughter, Brittany L. Prosper and fiancé, Douglas Gibson of Elkton, MD; and her first granddaughter Mikayla Rose Gibson. She also leaves three sisters, Katherine T. Miller and her husband, John Magane of Portsmouth, NH, Patricia A. Washburn and her husband Mark of Ashburnham, Suzan Kowaleski of Winchendon, her brother, Joseph A. Miller of Lancaster, and her brother in law, Michael Dufault of Ashburnham, She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Her sweet great nephew Levi had a special place in her heart, calling her his Tata.
Michelle was predeceased by her daughter, Jamie Lynn Miller in 1986, her sisters Lisa M. Miller of Fitchburg who died in 2011, Marylou Miller of Caribou, Maine who died in 2013 and Diane L. Dufault of Ashburnham who died in 2018, as well as her four legged friends and constant companions Reggie and Bobbie.
Michelle's family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the doctors & staff of Dana Farber Clinic-Brigham & Women's Hospital, Boston. A special thank you to the the nurses and staff at the Health Alliance Leominster Hospital including Dr. Kimberly Ebb, Steffanie and Kristi. A sincere thank you also to Gina and Joyce of Health Alliance Home Health and Hospice.
Leger
Due to gathering restrictions a private funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph's Church followed by burial in St. Joseph's Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Health Alliance Home Health & Hospice, 50 Hospital Road, Leominster, MA 01453.
The Isabelle & Anderson Funeral Home, 316 Clarendon Street, Fitchburg is assisting the family with arrangements. For additional information or to leave an on line condolence, please visit their website at www.andersonfuneral.com.
View the online memorial for Michelle M. Leger
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 12, 2020.