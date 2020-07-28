1/1
Mildred J. Corn
1924 - 2020
Mildred June Beck Long Corn was born in Grass Lake, Mich., and spent most of her years in Jackson County, Mich. At age 16, Millie got her first job in an airplane plant to aid the war effort during WWII. She continued working in other factories in the Jackson area until she retired.

In 1952, she married Ralph L. Long, who preceded her in death in 1993. Also predeceasing her was Al Corn, who she married in 1995.

Millie raised her own vegetables and went on long walks with friends and loved ones. She was an avid amateur inventor, and enjoyed baking. In 2000, Millie moved to Leominster, Mass., to be near her son and granddaughter. There she met Frank Herndon who loved and cared for her.

Milie's greatest joy came from her family, her faith, and from going for long walks in nature.

She was also preceded in death by her father, Harold Beck, her mother, Mary (Campbell) Beck, her brother Harold Jr. (Tuffy), sisters Dorothy Swank and Beatrice Curey, and her twin brother Richard Beck, as well as her half brother and sister, Ralph Lee and Agnes Lee Thurston. She is survived by her sons Tom and John Long, her granddaughter Meadow Long, nieces and nephews, her sister-in-law Margaret Beck, and her dear friend Frank Herndon.

Funeral services and burial are private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Mildred J. Corn

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
