Mitchell G. Mason
of Fitchburg; 67
FITCHBURG - Mitchell G. Mason, 67, of Fitchburg, passed away on February 16, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family.
Mitchell was born in Fitchburg, a son of Earl Mason and the late Alice (Bourn) Mason. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed vacationing in Tennessee and was an avid NY Giants fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR, the Bruins, and the Red Sox.
In addition to his father, he is also survived by his wife of 9 years, Roxann (Kwarcianiak) Mason; children, Michael Schuster, Justin Lee Mason, Ashlee Mason, James Minnicucci, Jacob Mason, and Justin William Mason; grandchildren, Jayden and Adrian Murphy and Addison Mason; siblings, Roxanne Therien, Dana Mason, and Gina Pochini; many nieces and nephews.
Mitchell was predeceased by his brother Don Mason.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019