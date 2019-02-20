Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
305 Wanoosnoc Rd.
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 343-4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchell Mason
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchell G. Mason

Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers

Mitchell G. Mason Obituary
Mitchell G. Mason
of Fitchburg; 67

FITCHBURG - Mitchell G. Mason, 67, of Fitchburg, passed away on February 16, 2019 in his home surrounded by his loving family.

Mitchell was born in Fitchburg, a son of Earl Mason and the late Alice (Bourn) Mason. He will always be remembered for his quick wit and wonderful sense of humor. He enjoyed vacationing in Tennessee and was an avid NY Giants fan. He also enjoyed NASCAR, the Bruins, and the Red Sox.

In addition to his father, he is also survived by his wife of 9 years, Roxann (Kwarcianiak) Mason; children, Michael Schuster, Justin Lee Mason, Ashlee Mason, James Minnicucci, Jacob Mason, and Justin William Mason; grandchildren, Jayden and Adrian Murphy and Addison Mason; siblings, Roxanne Therien, Dana Mason, and Gina Pochini; many nieces and nephews.

Mitchell was predeceased by his brother Don Mason.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Feb. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brandon Funeral Home - Fitchburg
Download Now