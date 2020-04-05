|
formerly of Leominster, MA
and Bloomington, Illinois
Mona (Eminger) Holforty passed away March 28, 2020 at the Residence at Salem Woods, in Salem, NH following a period of declining health and a tired heart. She was formerly of Leominster, MA and Bloomington, Illinois.
Mona was born in Melvin, IL on October 31, 1931, the daughter of Leslie and Dorothy (Roth) Eminger. She was educated in the Melvin School System and Summers Beauty Culture School in Bloomington, Illinois. She and her husband moved to Leominster in 1963, where they lived until they moved to Salem, NH in 2011 to be near their daughter Connie and her family.
Mona shared 63 years of marriage with her husband Robert, who passed away in July 2016. She is survived by her daughter Connie Holforty Toombs and her husband Dennis of Derry, NH, and her son Gary Holforty and his wife Lynn (Maston) of Monroe, CT. Mona also leaves three grandsons, Christopher Toombs and his fiancé Megan Ward of Austin, TX, Kevin Holforty of Brookline, MA, Robert Toombs of Boston, MA, two granddaughters, Colleen Holforty of Brookline, MA and Laurie Toombs of Cleveland, Ohio as well as many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her two sisters, Wilma Nielsen and Faye Atkins.
Mona was a Girl Scout leader, worked the election polls in Leominster, MA and volunteered for over forty years in the gift shop at HealthAlliance Hospital, Leominster, MA. She accumulated 12,500 hours volunteering for 15 years before she became manager of the gift shop. She loved working with the other volunteers and meeting customers. Mona was also a past president of the hospital guild. In her earlier years, she enjoyed traveling, golf and dancing with her husband. Mona was never bored as she loved to sew and do crafts, play bridge, do puzzles, read, cheer on the Red Sox and the Patriots, and meet new people. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Salem, NH.
People always remembered Mona, due to her outgoing and fun personality and for her inner and outer beauty. Her children were truly blessed to have such a loving, devoted mother.
Due to Covid-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date at the First Congregational Church in Salem, NH. Interment will eventually be at the Drummer Township Cemetery in Gibson City, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the First Congregational Church, 15 Lawrence Rd, Salem, NH, 03079. Arrangements are under the care of the Douglas and Johnson Funeral Home, 214 Main Street, Salem, NH. Please view their website for updates on the date of Mona's memorial service at www.douglasandjohnson.com..
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 5, 2020