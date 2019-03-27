Mona Lee Bosselait

On March 24, 2019, Mona Lee Bosselait, 78 of Fitchburg, surrounded by her family, joined her son, Kevin and her parents, Anthony and Anita Boudreau in heaven. She leaves behind a brother and a sister-in-law: Phil and Helen Boudreau, a daughter and her husband, Lynda and John Parsons, two sons and daughters-in-law, Scott and Cindy, Todd and Carey. As well as her grandchildren; Courtney, Elijah, Colton and Haley. She also had many nieces and nephews and a large extended family, along with her lifelong best friends, Helen Nelson and Leonette Gagne, all of whom she loved very much.



Mona had a degree in child psychology, which was used daily to deal with all of her children. She made a career of creating dry floral arrangements, which was also a favorite past time along with visits to the movies and trips to the casino.



Mona was a loving and generous woman who would do all that she could to help anyone in need, without a second thought. She was loved and will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing her.



BOSSELAIT - A service will be held at 12:00 (noon) on Saturday, March 30 in the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Gardner.



Calling hours are from 5-7 Friday, March 29



in the funeral home.



Mona loved flowers, so the family welcomes all flower arrangements. Her family would also like to thank Leominster Health Alliance CCU for their impeccable care of Mona in her final days.