M. Priscilla (Valliere) Rivard, of Fitchburg, passed away on Thursday August 6th, 2020 at the age of ninety-five.
Born in Greenville, NH on July 6, 1925, the daughter of Joseph and Rose (Twiss) Valliere.
She attended St. Francis Grammar School and graduated from St. Bernard High School in 1942. She was a member of St. Francis of Assisi parish for over 80 years.
She was predeceased by her husband Wilfred, Sr. "Willie" in 1997 after 53 years of marriage.
Her children and spouses are Michael Rivard and his late wife Anne, of Lunenburg, Vincent and Sharon Rivard of Leominster, Winifred and Randy Edwards of Shrewsbury, Louise and Richard Cote of Ashby, Laura Casker and her late husband Douglas of Gardner, Catharine and Paul Revell of Lancaster, Gerard and Linda Rivard of Lunenburg, Priscilla and Stefanos Panagiotidis of West Boylston, Ramona and Mark Stiles of Leominster, Celeste and Rodney Bourgault of Ashburnham, Patrice and Peter Doolan of Fitchburg, Bernadette Rivard and her dear friend Christopher Juliano of Bellingham, Wilfred E. Rivard Jr. "Jay" with whom she lived, Christopher and Brenda Rivard of Douglas, and Nicholas and Laurie Rivard of Sterling.
She leaves twenty-five grandchildren, twenty-five great- grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, four step-grandchildren and ten step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a great-grandchild, Mercedes Rivard.
She is also survived by her brother Richard Valliere of Cheyenne, WY, her sisters Carole Foote of
S. Lyndeboro, NH, and Phyllis Dufour of Northport, FL, many nieces and nephews, including Lorraine Rines, her godchild of Ashburnham, MA, and a sister in-law Theresa Allain of Fitchburg who was her "soul-sister".
She was predeceased by brother Donald Valliere in 2003; a special cousin Rose Duval, who passed away in 2014, who was like a sister to her; brother-in-law Camille Rivard in 2017, and his wife Rita in 2018; brother-in-law Maurice Dufour in 2019 and sister-in-law Annette Giadone in 2013.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her memory to "Daughters of the Holy Spirit" who formed the character of both Willie and Priscilla and the majority of their children as students at St. Francis School: Daughters of the Holy Spirit, 72 Church Street, Putnam CT 06260 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, www.stjude.org
.
A sincere thank you to Drs. Joseph Marien, Robert Babineau, Sr., and Raymond Wolejko for their excellent care over the years, and to Msgr. Richard Collette and Rev. Emerito Ortiz for their religious guidance.
Her Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday August 10,2020 @ 10 a.m. in St. Francis of Assisi Church 81 Sheridan St. Fitchburg, MA. Interment will follow in St. Bernard's Cemetery.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday August 9,2020 in St. Francis of Assisi Church 81 Sheridan St. Fitchburg, MA. from 2 until 4p.m. Please be advised that all protocols are to be observed A face mask and hand sanatizing is required to enter the church as well as social distancing protocols All friends and relatives are welcome to attend.
The Lavery Chartrand Alario Funeral Home 99 Summer St. Fitchburg is directing.
