FITCHBURGMuriel T. (Cormier) Basilio, 92 of Fitchburg died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at The Highlands.Muriel was born March 29, 1928 in Gardner, daughter of Clarence and Mary J. (Billeveau) Cormier. She was a 1947 graduate of Gardner High School. She had been a lifetime member of Madonna of the Holy Rosary Church in Fitchburg and was a long time member of the Church Guild, had been a Girl Scout Leader for 35 years and had volunteered at the Fitchburg Center for Brain Injured Children Inc. for many years.Her husband George Basilio died in 2005. She leaves one son; David L. Basilio and his wife Gail of Fitchburg, two daughters; Brenda J. Basilio of Troy N.H. and Cathy Byrne and her husband Carlos of Stratham N.H., two sisters; Fern Darling of California and Yvonne Preliasco of Gardner, her grandchildren; Adam, Kelly and Jared Basilio, Nicole Lehtinen, Timothy and Courtney Crabtree, her step grandchildren; Brendan and Isabel Byrne, her great grandchildren; Dominic Bauch, Jacob Satas, Mason and Aubrey Crabtree, Karter and Greyson Basilio and Finley Kennedy. Muriel was predeceased by her daughter Christine Basilio and her grandson Shaun Basilio.A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00am in St. Joseph Church, 49 Woodland St. Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fitchburg. A calling hour will be held Wednesday morning from 9:30am until 10:30am in the Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. Fitchburg MA. In lieu of flowers donations in Muriel's memory may be made to: Boston Children's Hospital Trust Fund, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston MA 02115. A face covering is required and social distancing is in effect. Stephen Moorcroft, Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.