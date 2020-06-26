Muriel Basilio
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Muriel's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FITCHBURG

Muriel T. (Cormier) Basilio, 92 of Fitchburg died Sunday, June 21, 2020 at The Highlands.

Muriel was born March 29, 1928 in Gardner, daughter of Clarence and Mary J. (Billeveau) Cormier. She was a 1947 graduate of Gardner High School. She had been a lifetime member of Madonna of the Holy Rosary Church in Fitchburg and was a long time member of the Church Guild, had been a Girl Scout Leader for 35 years and had volunteered at the Fitchburg Center for Brain Injured Children Inc. for many years.

Her husband George Basilio died in 2005. She leaves one son; David L. Basilio and his wife Gail of Fitchburg, two daughters; Brenda J. Basilio of Troy N.H. and Cathy Byrne and her husband Carlos of Stratham N.H., two sisters; Fern Darling of California and Yvonne Preliasco of Gardner, her grandchildren; Adam, Kelly and Jared Basilio, Nicole Lehtinen, Timothy and Courtney Crabtree, her step grandchildren; Brendan and Isabel Byrne, her great grandchildren; Dominic Bauch, Jacob Satas, Mason and Aubrey Crabtree, Karter and Greyson Basilio and Finley Kennedy. Muriel was predeceased by her daughter Christine Basilio and her grandson Shaun Basilio.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 11:00am in St. Joseph Church, 49 Woodland St. Fitchburg. Burial will be in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Fitchburg. A calling hour will be held Wednesday morning from 9:30am until 10:30am in the Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St. Fitchburg MA. In lieu of flowers donations in Muriel's memory may be made to: Boston Children's Hospital Trust Fund, 401 Park Dr., Suite 602, Boston MA 02115. A face covering is required and social distancing is in effect. Stephen Moorcroft, Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.



View the online memorial for Muriel Basilio

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
1
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
1
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Aubuchon-Moorcroft Funeral Home
132 Woodland
Fitchburg, MA 01420
(978) 342-2355
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved