Muriel Rita Ross, formerly of Westminster, MA and Atlantic City, NJ, passed away on Thursday May 23, 2019, at Tockwotton on the Waterfront, East Providence, RI, aged 95. She was the beloved wife for 63 years of the late George L. Ross and daughter of the late Sam and Martha Sager. She was the mother of Barbara Stonestreet, Bonnie Ross and Cindy Hanley.

Muriel was a 1964 graduate (M.A.) of Fitchburg State College and taught at elementary schools in NJ and Leominster, MA. She remained throughout her life a talented mezzo-soprano singer.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Montachuset Regional Vocational Technical School, 1050 Westminster St., Fitchburg, MA 01420 www.montytech.net, Simon Weisenthal Center, Tribute Dept., 1399 South Roxbury Dr., Los Angeles, CA 90035 www.weisenthal.com or , PO Box 22718, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 . No services will be held.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 26, 2019
