Myles E. Quail
1953 - 2020
Leominster – Myles E. Quail, 66, of Leominster, died April 10, 2020 in HealthAlliance Leominster. He was born June 9, 1953, in Clinton, MA, son of Alfred and Betsey (Gregory) Quail. Myles had been a Catholic Priest in the Carolina's prior to his work as a counselor for Drug and Alcohol Rehabilitation.

He is survived by his mother; Betsey (Gregory) Quail of Leominster, two brothers; David Quail of Georgia, Brian Quail of Florida and a sister Karen Quist of Worcester, MA, along with several nieces and nephews and many aunts and uncles.

Myles was predeceased by his father Alfred Quail in July 2014.

The Funeral Mass for Myles was held Friday, May 15, 2020, in Holy Family of Nazareth Church, 750 Union Street, Leominster. Burial followed in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster, MA.

Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wright-Roy Funeral Home Inc
109 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9372
