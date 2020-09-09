1/1
Myrtle M. "Peggy" Harvie
1924 - 2020
LEOMINSTER

Myrtle "Peggy" M. (Brown) Harvie, 96 years old of Leominster, died peacefully Saturday, September 5, 2020 in HealthAlliance-Leominster Hospital. She leaves 2 sons, Donald W. Harvie and wife Patricia of Leominster and Richard A. Harvie of Lunenburg, 2 daughters, Gail M. Salafia and husband Donald of New Ipswich NH, Jayne Farrar and husband Michael of Hubbardston, and son-in-law Thomas Irving of Manchester, NH., Sister Joan Miller of Leominster, and Sister-in-law Ruth Barrows of Leominster, 13 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.

Myrtle was predeceased by her husband of 69 years Albert W. Harvie in 2018 daughter Cheryl Irving in 2017 and by 6 siblings.

Myrtle was born April 26, 1924 in Chester, VT daughter of Everett and Mary Brown and had lived in Leominster most of her life.

After graduating from Leominster High School (1942) she worked at the former Leominster Paper Box as a secretary. After marriage she devoted her time to her husband and children. As her children got older, she worked at Gove Farm for many summers.

She was the oldest member of The First Baptist Church, and in years past was active in the Women's Guild, taught Sunday school, and volunteered for many other church activities.

Over the years her many creative hobbies included knitting, rug making & quilting.

After her husbands retirement, she & Albert traveled extensively in their motor home, throughout the United States visiting many of the National Parks.

Myrtle was a true inspiration to all who knew her, always thinking about others, or doing kind works for those around her before thinking of herself. Her positive attitude, and optimism were present even in difficult times. She will be greatly missed by all who knew & loved her.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at LifeCare Center of Leominster for their loving care of our mother during her stay and especially through these difficult times.

Myrtle's graveside service will be held on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 11am in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The First Baptist Church, 23 West St., Leominster, MA 01453.The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.



Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
