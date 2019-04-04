Nancy (Smith) Chalifoux, 84

Beloved Mother, Grandmother,



and Great-grandmother



GARDNER - Nancy (Smith) Chalifoux, 84, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019.



She was the wife of Philip Chalifoux for 49 years and they remained good friends until his passing in 2018.



Nancy grew up on Clyde Street in Fitchburg and loved to tell stories about her siblings and her happy childhood. She graduated from Fitchburg High School in 1952. She never missed a reunion and loved catching up with her classmates. She graduated from the State Teachers College and taught second grade at Mary C. Markham School and briefly at Reingold Elementary in Fitchburg. She also worked at T.J. Maxx for 13 years.



Nancy loved to play the slot machines with a cigarette in one hand and a drink in the other. She enjoyed many trips to Atlantic City and Foxwoods. Dear to her heart was the coast of Maine and visiting Wells every summer. She was an avid sports fan. She never missed a Red Sox or Patriots game.



Nancy leaves a daughter, Meg Lovett-Dankese and her husband Ron Dankese; two granddaughters, Erin Lovett and her husband Ed Ruck and Amy Chenault and her husband Steven; two great-granddaughters, Lucy and Bearnan and many nieces and nephews, as well as a wonderful family friend, Diane Alexander.



She is predeceased by her loving parents, C. Warren and Ada (Lynch) Smith; six siblings, Robert K. Smith, C. Warren Smith, Carol McDonald, Richard M. Smith, P. Michael Smith and Adria Smith (Sr. Mary Sharon PVBM).



CHALIFOUX - Funeral services and burial will be private.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Ahimsa Haven Animal Rescue, 381 Baldwinville, Road, Templeton, MA 01468



The Westminster Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Family Funeral Homes, 123 Main Street, has been entrusted with Nancy's care.



For more information please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.



John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, funeral directors. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 4, 2019