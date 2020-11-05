Loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother & Great-Grandmother
Leominster
Nancy Deming, 91, died peacefully Monday, November 2, 2020, at the Manor on the Hill in Leominster, MA.
Nancy leaves one son, James L. Deming and his wife, Andrea of Cape Coral, FL; one daughter, Sally Deming and her husband, Alby Donaldson of Fitchburg; four grandchildren, Michelle Deming of Fitchburg, Nathan Ahokas of Arvada, CO, Joshua P. Deming of Lancaster, Erin Guimond of Lunenburg; two step-grandchildren, Stephen Chiasson of Gardner, Brian Chiasson of Ft. Meyers, FL; eight great-grandchildren; two sister in laws, Betty Deming and Peggy (Deming) Goodell both of Lunenburg; two nephews, Charlie Whitcomb of Firebaugh, CA and Ronnie Tupper of Bainbridge, WA; and one niece, Amy (Whitcomb) Ricciuti of Leominster.
She is predeceased by her loving Husband of 65 years, James P. Deming; one son, Thomas B. Deming; one sister, Marie (Whitcomb) Tupper and one brother, G. Barry Whitcomb.
Nancy was born in Fitchburg, on October 24, 1929, the daughter of the late Ralph L. and Mignon I. (Bickford) Whitcomb. She was a graduate of Lunenburg High School in 1947. She dedicated most of her life to raising her family and worked part time as a banker or bookkeeper. After spending the first few winters of retirement in Florida, Nancy and Jim settled in Phillipston, where they made many dear friends and were also very active in the community and the Congregational Church of Phillipston. She lived a long, wonderful life experiencing the joys of family, friends, square dancing and lots of camping. She was blessed to have been able to travel across the country many times with Jim in their many different types of RV's. Most of all she was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Nancy will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Nancy's family would like to thank the staff at Manor on the Hill in Leominster, Rick from Worcester Home Care and Lori from Kindred Hospice in Worcester for the wonderful care Nancy received, and the compassion given to her family.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date in the South Cemetery, Lunenburg, MA.
Memorial contributions can be made in Nancy's name to The Congregational Church of Phillipston, 62 The Common, Phillipston, MA 01331-9805.
The Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave, Lunenburg, has been entrusted with Nancy's funeral arrangements.
Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
)
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and Marissa Jenness funeral directors. View the online memorial for Nancy Deming