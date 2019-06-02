Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Drewski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy (Johnson) Drewski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Nancy (Johnson) Drewski Obituary
Nancy (Johnson) Drewski
Fitchburg State Gradate

CONCORD - Nancy Drewski, of 79 Bow St., Concord, NH passed on Friday, May 24th peacefully at home after a short illness.

She was born in Fitchburg, MA the daughter of William and Florence Racine Johnson. She graduated in 1960 from Fitchburg State University. Nancy was an Elementary School Teacher for 4th, 5th and 6th grades in the Concord School District for 29 years and retired from her position at Broken Ground Elementary School in 1994. In retirement, she enjoyed extensive travel and winters in St. Augustine, FL.

She leaves her husband of 59 years, Manfred Drewski, two sons, Keith Drewski of Douglasville, GA (passed away in 2001) and Kurt Drewski of Dallas, TX; twin daughters, Kim Schulz of Chelmsford, MA and Karin Hollins of Concord, NH; a brother, William Johnson of Fitchburg, MA (passed away in 1994) and a sister, Beverly Lareau of Gastonia, NC; 8 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

Memorial donations may be made to the South Congregational Church, 27 Pleasant St, Concord, NH 03301
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.