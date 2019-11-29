|
|
Nancy Gauthier
of Leominster; 70
Nancy Gauthier, of Leominster passed away at Sterling Village at the age of 70. Nancy was born in Leominster on July 13, 1949 to Carl and Rita Gauthier (née Andrews). She was a 1967 graduate of Leominster High School and received a Bachelor's Degree and a Master's Degree from Fitchburg State College.
Nancy taught English at Leominster High School for 33 years before retiring in 2005. She had a passion for books and literature. As a teacher she always went above and beyond and considered her students "her kids". She loved her family and friends and opened her door to anyone who needed a listening ear or cup of coffee. She was a member of the former Massachusetts Teachers Association and had been an active member of the Democratic party serving as a delegate at past conventions. She was a member of St. Leo's Parish in Leominster.
Nancy is survived by her brother Edmond and his wife Diane, her nephew Scott and her nieces Michelle, Megan and Amber. She is also survived by her Aunt Grace Kearney and many cousins and dear friends. Nancy was predeceased by her parents and her sister Linda Gauthier McHugh.
The family wishes to thank the staff at Sterling healthcare Center for their exceptional care in Nancy's final days.
GAUTHIER - A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, December 2 at 10:00 a.m at St. Leo's Church 108 Main Street Leominster. Calling hours will be held Sunday, December 1 from 2:00-4:00 at the Curley Marchand Funeral Home, 89 West Street, Leominster, MA.
In lieu of flowers, Nancy's family requests that donations be made to a scholarship fund created in Nancy's memory. The scholarship will benefit a student from Leominster High School, where Nancy worked for many years. Donations may be mailed to Leominster Credit Union at 20 Adams Street, Leominster, MA 01453.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 29, 2019