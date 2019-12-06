|
|
former longtime resident of Fitchburg
Whitman, MA
Nancy H. (Snow) Bastien, 88 of Whitman, MA, former longtime resident of Fitchburg, died Saturday, November 30th in Alliance Health at West Acres, Brockton. Nancy was born October 15, 1931 in Truro MA daughter of Clayton E. and Lucia (Heywood) Snow. She loved spending time on Cape Cod and would vacation there often. She had previously worked as a Real Estate Agent and had several jobs in retail. She was an artist and a published author of novels and children's stories. She was a graduate of Fitchburg State College. Nancy enjoyed playing mahjong, bingo and card games with friends at the Whitman Senior Center. She took pride in being a Mayflower descendant.
Her husband George L. Bastien died in 2006. She leaves one son Daniel S. Bastien and his wife Kim of Bradenton Florida, 2 daughters; Katherine N. Guglietti and her husband Carl of Whitman Ma and Julie M. Nurnberger of Sarasota Florida, 3 sisters; Betty Rousell of Hemet CA, Carolyn Lashua and Diana LeBlanc both of Greenville N.H., 5 grandchildren; Maria, Krista, Pamela, Joshua and Jeffrey, 8 greatgrandchildren; Mia, Terrick, Wren, Milo, Charles, Dean, Madelyn and Harrison, many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Lawrence T. Bastien, her son-in-law Dennis Nurnberger, her brother William Snow, her sister Arlene Packard and 2 grandchildren Lynne Ann and Andrea Lynne Guglietti.
Bastien
Funeral services, under the direction of Stephen Moorcroft will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 at 12 noon in the Lavery, Chartrand, Alario Funeral Home, 99 Summer St., Fitchburg MA.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Fitchburg. Calling hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 6 until 8pm.
The family extends a warm thank you to Alliance Health at West Acres Brockton for the care given to Nancy. In lieu of flowers the family request that donations in Nancy's memory be made to the , 3 Speen Street, Framingham, MA 01701.
View the online memorial for Nancy H. (Snow) Bastien
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 6, 2019