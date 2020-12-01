Peterborough, NH
Following a prolonged illness, Nancy died on November 10, 2020 at the age of 96 at the RiverMead Retirement Community in Peterborough, NH. Born in Newark, NJ, she spent her youth in Chatham, NJ where she graduated from high school. In 1945 she received her BA degree from Bucknell University. Nancy married classmate, Cal Sholl, a marriage that lasted over 75 years. Her first job was as Youth Director at the YWCA International Center in NYC.
Nancy was a dedicated homemaker and raised four children. Oldest son, Larry, died of cancer. Surviving son, John lives in Norwood, NY; daughter, Wendy is in Ithaca, NY; and daughter, Christine in Stow, MA. Nancy enjoyed a growing family that includes daughters-in-law Karen Klute Sholl and Linda Hernandez Sholl; sons-in-law Chip Aquadro and Brian Morrison, and eight grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren. Nancy's focus was on her family. Wherever a job or an interest took the family, she made it a home.
First and foremost, Nancy was a beloved homemaker but not a homebody. She was an active community and church volunteer. She served as: vice chairman of the Burbank Hospital Guild in Fitchburg, MA; a Girl Scout Troop leader; chairman of the Lunenburg Conservation Commission; an elected member and chairman of the Lunenburg Planning Board; ?chairman, co-founder and operator of a fine crafts gift shop; and president of the Monomonac Lake Property Owner's Association. She loved family gatherings, knitting, and baking. Apart from being an avid conservationist, she loved the natural world which led her to study geology and bee keeping.
A gathering celebrating Nancy's life will be held during the upcoming summer. Memorials may be directed to the Monadnock Conservancy or Habitat for Humanity.
