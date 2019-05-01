Nancy J. (King) Barassi

LEOMINSTER - Nancy J. (King) Barassi, 87 years, of Leominster, died Sunday, April 28, 2019 in UMass Memorial Medical Center, Worcester. She is survived by son Peter G. Barassi and his wife Susan of Gardner, daughters Debra J. Brideau and her husband Gary of Leominster and Carol A. Perry and her husband Stephan of Leominster, grandchildren Melissa Cornell-Vidal and her husband Ozvaldo "Ozzie" Vidal, Erica Cawley and her husband Ryan, Sean Cornell and his partner Jeremy Moore, Brett Barassi, Zachari Barassi, great-grandchildren Evan Cornell, Dylan Cornell, Matthew Cornell, Anthony Barassi, Hailey Cawley, Ryan Cawley, Jr., Alexander Vidal and Ilyana Vidal, and 2 great-great-grandchildren Vincenzo Guido Cornell and Ellisyn Boucher. Nancy was predeceased by her husband of 65 years Guido "Guy" V. Barassi in 2016 and her brother Ralph E. King, Jr. in 1989.



Nancy was born in Fitchburg on October 2, 1931, daughter of Ralph E. and Barbara (Whittemore) King. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1950 and was a life long resident of Leominster. Nancy had worked as a waitress for many years, including the Leominster Lodge of Elks and the Rendezvous Restaurant in Fitchburg. She was a member of the Congregational Church of Christ in North Leominster and had been a member and president of the Leominster Police Wives Association.



Nancy was devoted to her husband Guido and family. She and Guido enjoyed going to Cape Cod for little getaways. Nancy enjoyed baking and cooking for her family and friends.



BARASSI - A funeral service will be held on Friday, May 3rd at 11 am in the Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Leominster. Calling hours will be held on Friday morning prior to the funeral service from 9:30- 11 am in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Congregational Church of Christ Memorial Fund, 583 Main Street, Leominster, MA 01453. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on May 1, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary