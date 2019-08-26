|
Roslindale
Nancy J. (Basque) Saladini, 74, went to be with her Lord after a short battle with cancer on Friday, August 23. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born December 22, 1944 in Leominster, MA. The daughter of Howard and Florence (Scott) Basque. Nancy is survived by her loving husband of 48 years, William (Sal) Saladini. Her daughter Michele Earley of Encino, CA Her three sons; Brian Saladini and his wife Christine of Fitchburg, MA, Todd Saladini and his wife Kimberly of Fitchburg, MA, Craig Saladini and his fiance Melissa Michaud of Fitchburg, MA. Her grandchildren Eric Beaulac, Courtney and Anthony Saladini, Arianna, Cameron, and Jonathan Saladini and Michael Saladini. She is also survived by her three sisters Judy Martel and her husband Dennis of Fort Pierce, FL, Carol Rebinskas and her husband Bill of Phoenix, AZ, and Joan Stout and her husband Bill of Westminster, MA. Many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her father Howard and mother Florence. Nancy was born and raised in Leominster. A 1963 graduate of Leominster High. After many years of being a stay at home mom and raising her children, she returned to work in 1989 at Burbank Hospital where she enjoyed taking care of others. In 1999, she became a unit secretary on the rehab floor where she finished out her career.
Nancy enjoyed reading, gardening, trips to the Casino, trips to Maine, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was a woman of strong faith whom enjoyed reading from the Bible and discussing the Lord's words with others. In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to The Fitchburg Veteran's Council Inc. P.O. Box 15, Fitchburg, MA 01420. This non-profit organization is an independent group that helps support Fitchburg local Veterans when in need.
Saladini
Funeral Services will be private. The Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg is assisting the family.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Aug. 26, 2019