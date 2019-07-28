|
|
Nancy J. Tarra
of Leominster; 67
LEOMINSTER - Nancy J. Tarra, 67, passed away July 22.
She was born on April 7, 1952 in Leominster, the daughter of the late Frederick and Natalie (Greeno) Tara.
She was a 1970 Graduate of Leominster High School, and attended Mt Wachusett Community College in the late 70's.
Survived by her brothers Wayne Tarra of Orange, and James Tarra of Worcester, Nephews Scott Tarra of Charlotte, SC, Justin Tarra, of Orange , MA, 4 great-nephews, and 2 great- nieces, her Cousins Arlene Brown, Joyce Brown, Judith Weymouth, Philip Chesbrough, Davis Chesbrough, Raymond Chesbrough, and Leanne Hemphill. She was predeceased by her cousin Roger Brown.
Retiring from NEBS/Deluxe in Groton after many years she later returned as a part time employee.
Many thanks to special friends Darlene Nelson, Carloyn and Bernie Forget, Janet Pauley, Joyce Osterman, Hedi and Norbert Stadler, Dawn Sunstrom, DFS friends and their families for all the support, special thanks to Dr. Jyoti Nagakar and staff.
A Graveside Service will be held on Friday (Aug 2) at 10:00 AM in Evergreen Cemetery, 357 Main St., Leominster, MA. There are no Calling Hours. THE CURLEY MARCHAND FUNERAL HOME, 89 West St., Leominster assisted the family with all arrangements. See www.curleymarchandfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 28, 2019