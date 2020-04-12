|
|
of Leominster
LEOMINSTER
Nancy L. (Ferguson) Fini, 90 years old of Leominster, passed away on Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Sterling Village. She is survived by her husband of 70 years John A. Fini, Jr.; daughters Linda A. Pirro and her husband Nicholas of Leominster and Deanna L. Kardoos and her husband AJ of Pocasset; sons John Fini, III and his wife Deborah of Leominster and Steven M. Fini of Leominster; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother Richard Ferguson and her grandson John Fini, IV.
Nancy was born on February 18, 1930, daughter of Hugh B. and Mildred G. (Lesure) Ferguson and was a lifelong resident of Leominster. She graduated from Leominster High School in 1948. Nancy worked as a ticket sales clerk at the Metropolitan Movie Theater in downtown Leominster, where she met her husband John. She also worked as a teller at Merchant's National Bank and at the Leominster Paper Mill. All of her life she was devoted to her family as a stay at home mom, where she was the best. Nancy enjoyed shopping and doing crossword puzzles. She loved children and spent time babysitting her grandchildren as well as the children of friends and neighbors.
Fini
Services and burial will be held at a later date. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements.
View the online memorial for Nancy L. (Ferguson) Fini
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Apr. 12, 2020