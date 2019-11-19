|
|
Nancy L. LaBelle of Leominster
LEOMINSTER - Nancy L. LaBelle, 78 years old of Leominster, died peacefully on November 15, 2019, in River Terrace Healthcare in Lancaster.
Nancy was born March 29, 1941 in Leominster MA. the daughter of the late Louis and Myrtle (Robbins) LaBelle. She leaves behind many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Nancy lived at Leominster Crossing for 15 years prior to her death.
All services are private. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home 106 West St. Leominster is assisting the family. www.richardsonfuneralhome.net.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 19, 2019