81, Devoted Mother and Grandmother
Lunenburg
Nancy L. (Weinhold) Spare, 81, passed away after a battle from complications of Alzheimer's disease on Friday, November 13, 2020.
She was the loving wife of 54 years to the late Gordon A. Spare who died on May 2, 2018.
Nancy leaves behind her beloved dog Cady; her daughter, Kim Kiser and her husband Andrew of Leominster; son, Christopher Spare of Gardner; and granddaughter, Deanna Minton and her husband, Michael of Londonderry, NH.
She is predeceased by her cat, BJ; and sister, Carol Nourie.
Early in her life she was an administrative assistant in a Psychologist's office. She later took on the role of a stay at home mother to care for her son with special needs. She selflessly continued this full time role for 43 years.
She loved animals especially cats and dogs and always was willing to take in a stray. She looked forward to her nightly dish of ice cream with chocolate syrup and her trips to Maine to find the best lobster roll. She enjoyed being outdoors in the sunshine and gardening. She loved to bake and every holiday was an event for her, decorating and preparing for them. She was a quiet lady, but to those who knew her she was a very kind, thoughtful and a loving person.
Nancy's funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lunenburg Chapl of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA
Her burial will be private at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA due to Covid restrictions.
Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Life Skills, Inc, 44 Morris Street, Webster, MA 01570, Attention, NC Residential
Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net
)
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and Marissa Jenness funeral directors. View the online memorial for Nancy L. Weinhold