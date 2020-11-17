1/1
Nancy L. Weinhold
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
81, Devoted Mother and Grandmother

Lunenburg

Nancy L. (Weinhold) Spare, 81, passed away after a battle from complications of Alzheimer's disease on Friday, November 13, 2020.

She was the loving wife of 54 years to the late Gordon A. Spare who died on May 2, 2018.

Nancy leaves behind her beloved dog Cady; her daughter, Kim Kiser and her husband Andrew of Leominster; son, Christopher Spare of Gardner; and granddaughter, Deanna Minton and her husband, Michael of Londonderry, NH.

She is predeceased by her cat, BJ; and sister, Carol Nourie.

Early in her life she was an administrative assistant in a Psychologist's office. She later took on the role of a stay at home mother to care for her son with special needs. She selflessly continued this full time role for 43 years.

She loved animals especially cats and dogs and always was willing to take in a stray. She looked forward to her nightly dish of ice cream with chocolate syrup and her trips to Maine to find the best lobster roll. She enjoyed being outdoors in the sunshine and gardening. She loved to bake and every holiday was an event for her, decorating and preparing for them. She was a quiet lady, but to those who knew her she was a very kind, thoughtful and a loving person.

Nancy's funeral services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. in the Lunenburg Chapl of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Mass Avenue, Lunenburg, MA

Her burial will be private at the Massachusetts Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Winchendon, MA due to Covid restrictions.

Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in her name to Life Skills, Inc, 44 Morris Street, Webster, MA 01570, Attention, NC Residential

Please visit our website to leave a condolence and for further information (www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net)

John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and Marissa Jenness funeral directors.



View the online memorial for Nancy L. Weinhold


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Home - Lunenburg
763 Mass. Ave.
Lunenburg, MA 01462
(978) 345-6778
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by SentinelandEnterprise.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved