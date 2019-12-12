|
Nancy R. (Anderson) Arsenault, 84 years old, of Leominster, died Monday, December 9, 2019 in the Keystone Center. She is survived by her son, Jay Arsenault and his wife Brenda of Leominster; her cherished grandson, Brandon Arsenault of Leominster; brother, Richard "Butch" Anderson of Fitchburg; a special friend, Cindy Pandiscio who Nancy considered her daughter; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son David Arsenault in 2008 and her brothers, Robert "Buzzy" Anderson in 2000 and John "Jack" Anderson, Jr. in 2015.
Nancy was born in Fitchburg on October 12, 1935, daughter of John T. Anderson, Sr. and Helen (Mellitt) Anderson and had lived in Leominster for many years. She graduated from Fitchburg High School and had worked several years at the former Prime Value Mart. Nancy was a long time member of St. Cecilia's Church.
Nancy's family would like to give a special thank you to the "caregivers" at Keystone Center for their kindness.
A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 14th a 10 am in St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic Street, Leominster. There are no calling hours and burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements.
www.richardsonfuneralhome.net
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019