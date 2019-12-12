Sentinel & Enterprise Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
106 West St
Leominster, MA 01453
(978) 534-9137
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cecilia's Church,
180 Mechanic Street
Leominster, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nancy Arsenault
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nancy R. (Anderson) Arsenault

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nancy R. (Anderson) Arsenault Obituary
of Leominster

LEOMINSTER

Nancy R. (Anderson) Arsenault, 84 years old, of Leominster, died Monday, December 9, 2019 in the Keystone Center. She is survived by her son, Jay Arsenault and his wife Brenda of Leominster; her cherished grandson, Brandon Arsenault of Leominster; brother, Richard "Butch" Anderson of Fitchburg; a special friend, Cindy Pandiscio who Nancy considered her daughter; several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son David Arsenault in 2008 and her brothers, Robert "Buzzy" Anderson in 2000 and John "Jack" Anderson, Jr. in 2015.

Nancy was born in Fitchburg on October 12, 1935, daughter of John T. Anderson, Sr. and Helen (Mellitt) Anderson and had lived in Leominster for many years. She graduated from Fitchburg High School and had worked several years at the former Prime Value Mart. Nancy was a long time member of St. Cecilia's Church.

Nancy's family would like to give a special thank you to the "caregivers" at Keystone Center for their kindness.

Arsenault

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 14th a 10 am in St. Cecilia's Church, 180 Mechanic Street, Leominster. There are no calling hours and burial will be at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105. The Silas F. Richardson & Son Funeral Home, 106 West Street, Leominster is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.richardsonfuneralhome.net



View the online memorial for Nancy R. (Anderson) Arsenault
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nancy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Silas F. Richardson & Son Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -