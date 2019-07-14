Napoleon Caranto Tabora



Napoleon Caranto Tabora of Bradenton, Florida, passed away on Sunday, March 24, 2019. He was born on July 5, 1947, as an American citizen of Filipino ancestry to Benigno G. Tabora and Emilia C. Tabora. Paul, or Poly as he was known to family and friends, hailed from a proud US military family whose dedication spanned over three generations and 100 years of service to the United States Army. He was a Vietnam veteran and a recipient of The Bronze Star Medal. Paul was hospitalized six months ago, and his health fell into precipitous decline following a severe ear infection which rapidly metastasized from the time of his initial operation and diagnosis. A young man barely out of his teens who grew up in Fort Devens and Fitchburg, Poly answered the clarion call to defend freedom. He joined the US Army and was shipped to Germany. A year later he volunteered for Vietnam to fulfill his initial 3 year commitment. He fought with steadfast valor alongside his fellow military brothers in Operation Attleboro as a member of the 196th Light Infantry Brigade. When asked to extend his deployment, Poly lengthened his service an additional 8 months. Poly personified the courage of so many, some tragically lost, that "no greater love is there than to lay down one's life for a friend." The joy and light of Paul's life were his daughters: Sherry (48), Jacquelyn (18), and Francesca (23), who predeceased him on August 11, 2017. He grieved deeply over the loss of his beloved daughter Francesca with his former wife Karen Tabora. He is also survived by older sister Cara Tabora Chisholm of New York, older brother Elden Caranto Tabora of Connecticut, and younger sister Merlene Tabora Baker of Colorado, and first wife Barbara Ward Tabora of Massachusetts.



Friends and family miss his supportive generosity, courage, contagious laughter, and loyalty. Napoleon, we salute and honor your life, and will always love and remember you. Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on July 14, 2019