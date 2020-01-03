|
|
Fitchburg
Napoleon "Paul" Rouisse Jr., passed away on December 29 at Heywood Hospital in Gardner.
Paul was born on September 24, 1927 in Fitchburg a son of Napoleon and Mable (Gionet) Rouisse.
Mr. Rouisse was the husband of 56 years to the late Shirley (Wright) Rouisse.
He is survived by his son, David Rouisse and his wife, Jackie of Westminster, two daughters, Brenda Forest and her husband, Mike of Rindge, NH, Donna Richards of Lunenburg, grandchildren, Jamey Richards, Katie Richards, Denae Hollenbeck, Danica Forest-Bradley, Deveney Forest, Mikayla Rouisse, Zachary Rouisse, great-grandchildren, Mason, Angie, Joanna, Jorgia, and Vanna.
Paul was predeceased by his son-in-law, Bruce Richards.
Mr. Rouisse served his country in the US ARMY.
Mr. Rouisse was a member of the Fitchburg Fire Department for 34 years retiring in 1988. Paul was assigned to Group 4, Engine 3, First Driver.
He also worked for the First Safety Fund Bank in Fitchburg.
Paul was a member and held several positions for the South Fitchburg Social Club.
Paul lived at the Caldwell Home, Fitchburg, MA for most of the past 10 years of his life. The caring and compassionate staff cared for Paul in such a loving way he truly felt at home and among family. Thank you, Alice, Marlaine, and Pam for all you did for our dad.
Rouisse
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30am on Saturday, January 4 at Our Lady of The Lake Church, 1400 Main St., Leominster. Burial will be at a later date.
A visitation period will be held from 9:30am – 11:00am prior to the Mass at the Brandon Funeral Home, 305 Wanoosnoc Rd., Fitchburg.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Paul may be made to the Fitchburg Fire Dept. Relief Association, 33 North St., Fitchburg, MA 01420.
Published in Sentinel & Enterprise on Jan. 3, 2020